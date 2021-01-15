Dear Oppa: A BTS fan from Bhutan says V is her source of strength; Says rooting for him was the best decision

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, a fan from Bhutan penned a sweet open letter addressing to BTS member V.

BTS was among the few silver linings to the difficult year gone by. The group, who were impacted by the pandemic like everyone else in the world, released two solo tracks and an album despite the restrictions. These releases helped ARMY sail through 2020 and enter 2021 with a sense of hope. While the ARMY has been grateful for their work, a fan from Bhutan has reached out to BTS singer V in particular and penned her thoughts about the Sweet Night crooner.

Read her letter below:

Hello Taehyung Oppa,

I am Yezin Tshogyal, and I am from Bhutan. I am 19 years old

You see being able to finally jot down my words, In hope that it will reach to you excites me more than I can express.

Someone had written "Go where your heart trembles", but I can't because we are far. This annoying distance between us saddens me but listening to you sing, watching your real self and giggling along with your laugh made it easier and me Happier

I have been always - always dying to tell you how much I adore you, like you, love you and of course Purple you

We are miles apart and I don't know if I will ever get to attend a concert or a fan meeting to get a glimpse of you..but hoping this words that I am jotting will reach to you, somehow puts me at ease.....

You are that one source of strength for me, putting up your photo as my wallpaper and waking up to see your face first thing in the morning- totally brightens up my day and mood

You know Oppa, I hope you are always and always happy..because you deserve to be and you're worth it, worth everything.

I really thank God for bringing you and the others together, the history that you all are creating will never be forgotten

I will always and Armies will always cherish the songs that you sang us and the words of wisdom you bestow upon us.

Deciding to root for you and other Anpanmans was the best decision I ever made... and I thank you for that.

You guys make me happy and that's what matters

Thank you for entering into my life,

You made it better, you brought me at peace and you gave me something to value on forever

Borahae Kim Taehyung ssi V

From Yezin, YeTae sounds better

I will support you all no matter what.

Fighting Taehyung !!

Fighting BTS !!

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Pinkvilla

