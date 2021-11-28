Dear Oppa: BTS fan describes how Namjoon aka RM gave new meaning to her life

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook. A fan from Romania named Lore Cristina has reached out to the actor via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Oppa Namjoonie,

I have decided to send you a few words. The last letter you sent us on Weverse made us all think of the army. You know when you said, "when things start to calm down it makes me feel restless like a strange disease. "I have experienced these feelings and I still do. Namjoon you are very important to me and the other army. I wish you well and move on. You helped me a lot. When I became an army I was very upset, discouraged and I started to get very depressed. From your example and your words I learned a lot, to love myself exactly as I am, to continue to improve, to learn more, to fight for what I want and that only from you. When I read those words I felt a pain that I can't explain in words. I cried, I cried because I can't help and encourage you like you did, I can't even be close to you, I can't comfort you ... It really hurts. I want to help you Kim Namjoon, I want to know you're happy. I hope that one day I can meet you and tell you: Thank you Oppa, you have given me a new meaning in life. But until then, I wish you all the best in the world with the other beautiful members of the band. Don't forget Kim Namjoon, the army everywhere is with you and I support you.

Fight Kim Namjoon !!

With love and respect an army that loves you.

