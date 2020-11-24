Dear Oppa: A BTS fan from India expresses her gratitude towards V; Says Kim Taehyung inspires her

In today's Dear Oppa edition, a fan from India pours her heart out in a letter addressing to V aka Kim Taehyung and BTS.

We are back with yet another letter from fans for their favourite Oppa! As avid Pinkvilla followers are aware, we have rolled out the "Dear Oppa" featurette wherein we present a letter from fans across the globe addressing their favourite South Korean group, idol or actor. In today's edition, we bring to you a letter from an Indian BTS ARMY member. Ayushka from India writes that she became a fan of the group during the lockdown and looks up to BTS singer V.

Check out her letter below:

Hello, I am Ayushka from India. I have become an A.R.MY. in this lockdown period when k-pop was actually unknown for me. Songs by BTS just turned the boring lockdown into a colourful period full of joyful, inspirational and heartwarming music. Tae Oppa, whatever information I know about you has made me realise that you are a bright gem who is shining at the top of the world and it is what you really deserve. Your deep voice is angelic ( favourite song– it's definitely you).

Looking at your history, I got an inspiration that those dreams which seem impossible can be turned into reality. It gave me hope to chase my dreams.

It is known that you are very good looking. But other than it you are kind-hearted, very dedicated, hardworking and most importantly, down to earth despite being so famous. Nowadays it is quite hard to find people like you. You express your feelings through your songs and that really touches the heart.

You are damn cute that I can't express. Looking at you I feel, how can someone be so perfect in everything– acting, singing, photography, dance, and many more (endless list). I am short of words to describe you.

Finally, thank you for existing Oppa, as well as all the BTS members. Hope you gain more success and keep entertaining us forever. I purple you.

From Ayushka Mange, age 14

Country– India

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: An Indian BLACKPINK fan pens a letter to reveal she became a BLINK thanks to Jennie

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×