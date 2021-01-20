Dear Oppa: A BTS fan pens a comforting poem for Jin confessing Seokjin taught her to love herself

Instead of a letter, today Dear Oppa features a poem penned for BTS member Jin. The fan pours her heart to Seokjin, comforting him with her words.

In today's Dear Oppa segment, we've received a special letter from a fan named Aazaad. She reaches out to BTS member Jin with a poem she wrote a few months ago. She tells us that she had an intuition that something wasn't right with Jin and ended up penning the poem. She revealed she has shared it on her Instagram account and on the Weverse platform. "In December, Jin shared Abyss and I had a confirmation that what I felt was in fact real. However, I couldn't make it reach him back then, but I really want to try and make it reach him this time," she said.

With that hope, she has shared her poem here. Check it out below:

~ To Jin ~

I would refuse to look in the mirror,

I hated myself.

Now I'd look at my reflection,

And always tell me,

I love myself, because I really do.

You made me want to.

You'd be sad, I know,

Yet you always smiled

Just so everyone around you would do it too.

I saw it all and slowly,

I ended up turning into someone like you.

I am happy and I am proud of it.

I remember that scene,

Where you said, "making someone smile

Makes you smile too",

And I cried thinking- Ah! If he says it's fine,

I can be fine too. But I'm just like you,

I know the loneliness underlying our smiles.

You are the freshness in the autumn breeze,

You are there yet nobody see you, you are felt.

You are the cold in the gales of wind.

You'd trembling leaves yet the calmn of the fall.

But if you are away, what's an autumn?

What's a breeze if it doesn't make you shiver and smile?

I learnt to love myself, all because you told me too.

Some day someone may learn this from me,

Some day I'll make someone love themselves too.

And I want you to know, it's all you, it has always been you,

For you've shown me the reasons, for me to love myself.

Some day, I will show them to someone too.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

