Dear Oppa: BTS fan thanks J Hope for his ‘sunshine smile’; Calls his music the best medicine in the world

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS member J-Hope. A fan from India named Monica Ranjan has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Hobi Oppa

Hello

I hope you are doing great and practicing hard !

Throught this letter i want to express my all feeling for you !

Althrought this will be small to descibe my big feeling but still i will try my best

Oppa you so extraordinary

I just love your Everything

Your Rapping is just so cool

Your Dancing is just so perfect

Your Fashion is just so iconic & inspiring too

And You SUNSHINE SMILE is just satisfying

My life was full of colours after you came in my life

The best thing about you is that you do everything with a GREAT ENTHUSIASM,JOY AND ENERGY

And all this makes you UNIQUE

And Your Voice !

Its just a medicine for all the problems in world

I feel it have healing power.

I found a word which suits you perfectly and thats the word PERFECT

PERFECT means having all desirable qualities

Perfect = J Hope

Your existance is really PRECIOUS for all of us ..!

You really changed my life you made me confident, happy and became my inspiration

Thank You word seems small

To what you have done for me

I really have seen the world

There are so many things to see

No body does this as you did for me

Thank You is not enough for you

Cause you are the best i can see

I have a wish to meet you once in my life and thank you for everything.That day is a bit far but till then i will work hard

Thank you for being my hope

I PURPLE YOU Oppa

Truly i love you so much !

~ I am one of your small hope

~ Monica

