Dear Oppa: BTS fan thanks J Hope for his ‘sunshine smile’; Calls his music the best medicine in the world
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS member J-Hope. A fan from India named Monica Ranjan has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Dear Hobi Oppa
Hello
I hope you are doing great and practicing hard !
Throught this letter i want to express my all feeling for you !
Althrought this will be small to descibe my big feeling but still i will try my best
Oppa you so extraordinary
I just love your Everything
Your Rapping is just so cool
Your Dancing is just so perfect
Your Fashion is just so iconic & inspiring too
And You SUNSHINE SMILE is just satisfying
My life was full of colours after you came in my life
The best thing about you is that you do everything with a GREAT ENTHUSIASM,JOY AND ENERGY
And all this makes you UNIQUE
And Your Voice !
Its just a medicine for all the problems in world
I feel it have healing power.
I found a word which suits you perfectly and thats the word PERFECT
PERFECT means having all desirable qualities
Perfect = J Hope
Your existance is really PRECIOUS for all of us ..!
You really changed my life you made me confident, happy and became my inspiration
Thank You word seems small
To what you have done for me
I really have seen the world
There are so many things to see
No body does this as you did for me
Thank You is not enough for you
Cause you are the best i can see
I have a wish to meet you once in my life and thank you for everything.That day is a bit far but till then i will work hard
Thank you for being my hope
I PURPLE YOU Oppa
Truly i love you so much !
~ I am one of your small hope
~ Monica
