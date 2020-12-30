Dear Oppa: BTS fan writes a birthday letter to V confessing Taehyung helped in rediscovering herself

Dear Oppa: As the ARMY celebrates BTS singer V's birthday, we've received a letter from a fan addressed to Taehyung. Mehar wishes the Winter Bear crooner while showering him with love.

Social media has coloured itself purple as BTS singer V celebrates his birthday. Fans leave no stone unturned to celebrate the singer's birthday. From charities under his name to an ad display on the Burj Khalifa, Taehyung's birthday is nothing short of a festival this year. On the occasion, a fan named Mehar poured her heart out in an open letter, as part of the Dear Oppa series, and wished the Winter Bear crooner. She admits that she sees a friend in TaeTae and thanked him for being there for her.

Read her letter below:

Dearest Oppa/Taehyung-ah!

I call you this informally because I don't see a celebrity in you at all. Never have I been so influenced by another human or fan culture the way I have with you 7 wonderful humans. You are a world-renowned superstar, part of a septet group that has achieved huge numbers, smashed new records and made their mark in the world as "Next Generation Leaders", but despite all of that, I see in you as a best friend. Someone I know closely or personally, someone that always puts a smile to my face.

I pen this letter on the occasion of your 26th Birthday and to express my deepest gratitude and love to you, knowing at the same time, that no amount of words will suffice. Thank You Kim Taehyung for being Unique, for being so kind, compassionate and giving. For sharing your innermost thoughts with us, for amazing us with your talents and artistry. Your words of advice and encouragement, the way you interact with ARMYs on Weverse makes us feel so very special.

Your honey velvet voice is as deep as the ocean, takes us to the depths of someplace magical at the same time it feels like soaring in the skies above. Your songs like Scenery, 4 '0' clock, Winter bear, Sweet Night and Snow flower feel like the warm Fireplace with loved one on a cold night, a cool shower after an exhausting, tiring day. Like a gentle caress, a caring hug that envelopes you.

Like strings of a violin, the deep notes pull at our hearts, reassuring calmly like a dear friend. Your raspy growls in some no.s make our hearts skip a beat. But above all, you are Harwork, Purity and diligence personified.

"Would it be alright if I Pulled you closer"

"Still wonder wonder beautiful story

Still wonder wonder best part"

"Your warmth will melt my Blue and Grey"

"Imagine your face say hello to me, then All the bad days they're nothing to me"

These are just some of the lyrics that help us get by, that make us tear up yet make us smile contentedly. You make us sit aptly and give you all the attention. "Who is this rebel of a man who has our hearts?" we used to wonder. Now we know. Your energy, selflessness and the way you go through your struggles is admirable. And what should I say about that million-dollar smile?! Oh, your Smile Kim Taehyung! Oh, that spontaneous burst that spreads from one corner to another, big rectangular box-like teeth glinting, eyes narrow slits and face radiating pure joy.

Like Windchimes in a Summer Breeze. You make me want to be a kid again.

You have made me rediscover myself. Your laughter is infectious. Passion? Contagious. You make me look inside myself and make me want to be a better person. To stay strong and not lose hope. That is the deepest darknesses, I'll find a way and that there's always best if only you WISH TO SEE. You have redefined love and the colour purple for me.

And for that Taehyung-ah, I love you and Purple you. And on that note, I wish my best friend, a very happy, healthy and blessed Birthday!

Happy Birthday,

Forever your friend, Fan, an Army,

Mehar.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

