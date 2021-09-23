Dear Oppa: BTS has ‘healing lyrics and comforting music’ according to a young Indian ARMY

Every ARMY has an interesting story of how they discovered BTS. Most global ARMYs always find them by accident and get hooked on to their music, looks, personalities, etc forever. The relationship that BTS shares with their fans is extremely beautiful as they support each other through wins, vlogs, little trinkets, mentions in award speeches etc which further solidifies their bond.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Pihu from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

First of all, I'm so thankful to Pinkvilla for publishing this letter that I wrote for BTS. I know that you don't know me and that you all probably won't. But know what? I'm so lucky that I'm your fan. I'm lucky to just know 7 of you. You guys don't know how you have changed my lifestyle. It was back in 2013, when I became your fan. At that time, you were rookies too. I know, I've seen the hardship you all did. The hate that you got. No one supported you because your company was small, But still with all your courage, you ignored them and concentrated on your work. I've been in the army since 2013 and I'm grateful for this. BTS , you guys really changed my life. Back then, I used to be sad , my days were so ugly and gloomy. But when I used to hear your songs, it just made my days perfect . You guys have been a huge success in the field of K-pop. And of course you deserve this all. Our Grammy nominees, billboard singers, gaon chart artists , Mellon music Singers and what not!! You all are the best for me. You even made donations in every field as possible for you. And that army cooperated too. The way we love you and you love us back is our perfect bond that we share for each other, is what I think it is for me. Army's who are reading this , I want you all to keep loving them and supporting them and I know that you all sure will do so. they made us Love Ourselves , they taught us to respect others. To be honest, our parents made us see this world, taught us to live freely, our teacher taught us to respect all, but... No one taught us to love ourselves and respect our own opinions and that, this BTS did. I love how the members put their efforts into the best way in their songs to make us, the army , happy. Their lyrics have healing messages. Their music is just as clean and pure as water and as deep as ocean. Keep going and wish you all the best for the upcoming time! Hwaiting BTS!! Thank you

From ,

An ARMY in the ARMY world.

Pihu (India)

Also Read: Watch: BTS is in awe of the grandiose villa built for them to enjoy a much-needed vacation in 'In The SOOP'

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author