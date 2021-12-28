Dear Oppa: BTS’ Jin is the ‘epitome of beauty and confidence’ to a young Indian ARMY

Kim Seokjin , also known by his stage name Jin, is a singer, songwriter, and member of the boy band BTS since June 2013. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ (2016), ‘Epiphany’ (2018), and ‘Moon’ (2020), all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Kim released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight’. He also appeared on the 2016 ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ soundtrack alongside BTS member V. Jin has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sharmistha from India to BTS’ Jin. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa

Can't say in words what your existence means to me ....you are epitome of beauty and confidence...you taught me to be confident in what am doing and how I am ....and you only taught me to love everything about me be it flaws or my positive features.....when I say your presence mean alot to me it really does... I don't have an elder brother but whenever I see you I always ponder and wish that I could have a brother like you...I want to be like you loving others and putting them before you, be humble like you. My friend tells me that I share the same crackhead energy as you . I really wish I could have a handsome and loving elder brother like you. I hope to see you at least once in future and say all these to you in person

From- Sharmistha

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.