Dear Oppa: BTS’ Jin’s jokes ‘work like medicine in sorrowful times’ for this Bangladeshi ARMY

Kim Seokjin , also known by his stage name Jin, is a singer, songwriter, and member of the boy band BTS since June 2013. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: "Awake" (2016), "Epiphany" (2018), and "Moon" (2020), all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Kim released his first independent song, the digital track "Tonight". He also appeared on the 2016 Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth soundtrack alongside BTS member V. Jin has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Orin Asma from Bangladesh to BTS’ Jin. Read her letter below.

Jin Hyung|My moon|

| light of my life in darkness|

I am not good enough at writing, still I want to tell you something for you. I hope one day you will read it. Jin hyung if I start to talk about you it will not end. Because you are the person whose talents and works can't be appreciated in words. Jin hyung you are very special to me. I can't say how precious you are to me. Everyone knows ,You are handsome but at the same time you are cute too. You are adorable, sweet, charming, caring , humble. I always see how much you care for your brothers . I don't have an elder brother, whenever I see you I think if I had a brother like you! . Whatever , you are far away from me, but I know how much you love ARMY and I am an ARMY too. So I know you love me too. By seeing you on my phone I feel happy and lucky to know that I met a person like you. Whenever I cry,Your sweet smile is enough to put a smile on my face. Your jokes work like medicine in my sorrows. In my hard times you are my inspiration. You make me strong . I really love you so much . I respect you as my elder brother too. I always want you to be happy,jolly and charming always. Smile always so that I can smile too. You are the moon in my own dream world who always shines in darkness and shows me the light of hope .

From : an Bangladeshi ARMY- Orin

Also Read: WATCH: TWICE transform into beautiful ‘Scientists’ to find the ‘Formula of Love’ in the two new MV teasers

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.