Dear Oppa: BTS’ Jungkook is this Indian ARMY’s ‘strength and motivator’

Jeon Jung Kook, better known mononymously as Jungkook, is a singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist in BTS. In 2011,Jungkook auditioned for the talent show Superstar K during its auditions in Daegu. Though he was not selected, he received casting offers from seven entertainment companies. He eventually chose to become a trainee under Big Hit Entertainment after seeing RM, now his fellow band member and leader in BTS, perform. In June 2012, he appeared in Jo Kwon's "I'm Da One" music video and also worked as a backup dancer for Glam before his debut. He graduated from Seoul's School of Performing Arts, an arts high school, in 2017

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Priyanshi from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Annyeonghaseyo dear kookie oppa...

ʜᴇʀᴇ ɪs ᴀɴ ᴀʀᴍʏ; Priyanshi ғʀᴏᴍ ɪɴᴅɪᴀ. I don't know if you will see this post or not but though.. I'm posting this in the hope that you will definitely see this. It doesn't mean that you reply to this or not but I'm actually making sure that if you are reading this you will smile at least a little bit... WHENEVER I WATCH YOUR VIDEO I JUST SAY TO MYSELF "HE IS AN IDOL '' BUT YOU KNOW... YOU ARE JUST EVERYTHING TO ME! Meeting you is my 2nd as 1st one is to be capable of meeting you! People say that why you love BTS more than anything, this is because they don't know what you are for the army... I not only love you just because you are handsome or cute but also you all are really awesome, you are a motivator, you give me strength, you are kind hearted(i have seen videos on youtube of yours, helping others and many more).. And the greatest thing is that you motivate me to study, indirectly to meet you all...

YOᑌ ᗩᑎᗪ YOᑌᖇ ᐯOIᑕᗴ ᕼᗩՏ ᗩ ᑭOᗯᗴᖇ TO ᗰᗩKᗴ ᑭᗴOᑭᒪᗴ ᒪOᐯᗴ YOᑌ... I ᖇᗴᗩᒪᒪY ᒪOᐯᗴ YOᑌ ᖴᖇOᗰ Tᕼᗴ ᗷOTTOᗰ Oᖴ ᗰY ᕼᗴᗩᖇT.. TᕼIՏ ᒪOᐯᗴ ᑕᗩᑎ'T ᗷᗴ ᗴ᙭ᑭᒪᗩIᑎᗴᗪ

The reason behind my hardwork is BTS, the dream of meeting you can't let me sleep. Thank you for every single thing you taught me. You actually work hard for the youth.. Thank you for your inspiration. Hope so you understand the feelings rather than words...little bit harder for you to understand but i think feelings mean!

Borahae

Love you so much!!

ᒪOᐯᗴ ᖴᖇOᗰ IᑎᗪIᗩ!!

