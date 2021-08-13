Dear Oppa: BTS’ Jungkook is the ‘moon’ whose light shines on this ARMY’s dark and lonely path

Jeon Jung Kook, better known mononymously as Jungkook, is a singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist in BTS. In 2011,Jungkook auditioned for the talent show Superstar K during its auditions in Daegu. Though he was not selected, he received casting offers from seven entertainment companies. He eventually chose to become a trainee under Big Hit Entertainment after seeing RM, now his fellow band member and leader in BTS, perform. To work on his dance skills in preparation for debut, he went to Los Angeles during the summer of 2012 to receive dance training from Movement Lifestyle. In June 2012, he appeared in Jo Kwon's "I'm Da One" music video and also worked as a backup dancer for Glam before his debut. He graduated from Seoul's School of Performing Arts, an arts high school, in 2017

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ananya from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

HELLO,

I'm Ananya, a fangirl from India who wants to say something to her Idol. This letter is for BTS Jungkook. I know I am not so lucky that he will read this letter. But still I wanted to say something to him. And thanks to this website for giving me this opportunity.

Dear Oppa,

I saw your K drama recommendation and I have just finished watching 'Hotel Del Luna' and that's why I'm writing this letter to you. I think you're the cause of my Blossoming. And I know that you will always stay by my side. Whenever I feel lost you guided me the right way. I feel that you are the MOON in my sky in whose light I will be illuminated for thousands of years. I wish one day I could witness the winter in Korea. I may not be able to hold your hand that day but you will be with me through your songs, and maybe you will stand at the balcony of BTS House and enjoy the same snowfall as I do while standing somewhere.

THANK YOU for being my MOON and making my FLOWERS BLOOM.

Always stay happy and healthy , and keep smiling.....

PURPLE YOU FOREVER

KOOKIE

SARANGHAE

