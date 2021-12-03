Dear Oppa: BTS is the ‘medicine and magic’ to an Indian ARMY’s soul

BTS, as always, has given so much to the ARMYs that they are constantly expressing their gratitude towards the group in every way possible. BTS has taught their fans to love freely, express their emotions and to use the group to feel emotionally balanced- which is so important for them. ARMYs, like the girl writing today, have received comfort and courage from their meaningful lyrics and beautiful instrumentation!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Swetha S from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

My dear BTS,

You are the medicine and magic to my soul! And I'm Swetha S, from India. FAKE LOVE was the second song I've watched and became an ARMY from then.The word FAKE LOVE was registered boldly in my heart! Even before watching BTS I somehow came to know the name KIM TAEHYUNG but I didn't know who he was. So I googled and I've been in love before being an ARMY. You all have changed my life in the bestestest way! Now I'm loving myself because of you, Studying and achieving my goals because of you, Laughing more because of you, Even I'm now maintaining my weight and being healthy because of you. My mood off days gets better because of you, I'm learning Hangul because of you! No matter how many years pass by and no matter who stays or leaves, I'll always be cheering for you even when we are in different galaxies!

