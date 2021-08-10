Dear Oppa: BTS is ‘mesmerising, humble and caring’ according to an Indian ARMY

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism. Their work also often references literature and psychological concepts and includes an alternative universe storyline.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Aaira from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear BTS Oppa's,

Today is Friday 6th August 2021, 01:14 Pm IST. I am writing this letter to you hoping one day maybe just maybe you will read it.

The day I came across your songs, videos, Interviews and everything you are in,

I became your one of the Army. I like you infinitely not only for your songs and music but also for being such a great human being.

Thank you for being so Humble and Caring !!

Jhope, Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, suga, V.

Boys you are the best of all. Your culture, the way you interact with the ARMY, and the most important, for being you in front of the whole wide world is just mesmerizing.

I have a lot more to say but I cannot put it into words.

Just one wish I had in my mind , I don't know why :)

Lots of Love,

Aaira from Mumbai

