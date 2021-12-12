Dear Oppa: BTS’ music is ‘positive, inspirational and motivating’ to a bright Indian ARMY

BTS, as always, has given so much to the ARMYs that they are constantly expressing their gratitude towards the group in every way possible. BTS has taught their fans to love freely, express their emotions and to use the group to feel emotionally balanced- which is so important for them. ARMYs, like the girl writing today, have received comfort and courage from their meaningful lyrics and beautiful instrumentation!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shivani Sahay from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppas,

I hope you all are doing well and taking care of yourselves. I wish if i got a chance to see you in person through your concerts . I got to know about the Boy with luv era and I am obsessed with all your songs.. They are of full positive vibes, motivating and inspiring . I am pursuing a professional course so sometimes it is a bit frustrating with the studies and hectic study schedules but with your songs I feel refreshed and motivated.. I am inspired by you all how you started and where you reached. Borahae BTS Saranghae to all oppas..each and every member is so precious for me and i will work hard so that i can achieve my aim and will surely gonna meet you all someday .. I hope you can see this and get to know how your army loves you so much. You all are inspirations of millions and We are together bulletproof. Thank you for coming into my life and making me love myself. Sending my best wishes for the grammy and whatever will be the situation your armies are always with you Lots of love.

Shivani Sahay

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.