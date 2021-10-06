Dear Oppa: BTS is the ‘remedy that needs no medicine’ to a young Indian ARMY

Every ARMY has an interesting story of how they discovered BTS. Most global ARMYs always find them by accident and get hooked on to their music, looks, personalities, etc forever. The relationship that BTS shares with their fans is extremely beautiful as they support each other through wins, vlogs, little trinkets, mentions in award speeches etc which further solidifies their bond.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Pooja from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear BTS ,

What would I have done without you all? You guys came like a blessing to me when I needed to confide in someone who could erase all the negativity from my heart and mind. Kim Namjoon , Kim Seokjin , Min Yoongi , Jung Hoseok , Park Jimin , Kim Taehyung , Jeon Jungkook - these names work like a remedy. A remedy which doesn't need any medicine but only needs love and support and most importantly the feeling which only our loved ones can give. I heard about you all in 2018 but became a proper part of your lives in 2019. How I cannot stan these jovial guys ? Their songs make my day and their choreography blesses my happy soul. I stan them not because of their looks but because who they are and what they do. They are extremely dedicated and hardworking. They taught me to never give up and love myself before spreading love to others. Maknae line keeps my stomach full with their endless cups of laughter and jokes and hyung line keeps me motivated and enthusiastic through their wise and encouraging words. I am gonna keep my letter short and sweet though I've a lot to say but I hope I can get good sleep after expressing my real feelings. I hope one day I can meet and express my heartfelt gratitude towards them and pay back everything with endless love and support

With lots of love and light

Pooja from India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.