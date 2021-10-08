Dear Oppa: BTS’ RM’s emotive music gives goosebumps to this Indian ARMY

Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM (short for Real Me) (formerly known as Rap Monster and Runch Randa), is a rapper-songwriter and record producer under Big Hit Music. He is the leader and a rapper of BTS, also he is notable for his large input in songwriting and production in the discography of the group.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sheethu from India to BTS’ RM. Read her letter below.

Believe me you inspire me every single day. Thank you for the reason I Smile, the love which motives me everyday. Having an IDOL like you is everything. Your songs give me goosebumps every time I listen to them. Because of you I became stronger now. You play a big role in My (every ARMY's) heart ..You are the best. You deserve the WHOLE WORLD oppa. you don't ever feel sad or doubt yourself. I love the way you are. You have struggled so much and Because of your hard work you have achieved so much in your life and am so so so so PROUD of you.Your Name, Kindness, Your songs, Lyrics, your pic makes my heart flutter. I just want to meet and hug you one day..I will work hard and definitely am gonna meet you in South Korea one day. Stay Strong Joonie oppa..I will always support you no matter what till I die. I Purple you sooo much. Borahaee. Stay healthy, stay blessed. May God give you endlessly happiness in your life. Am so grateful you came into my life.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.