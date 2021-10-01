Dear Oppa: BTS’ songs became a helping hand during the dark and lonely days for this Indian ARMY

Every ARMY has an interesting story of how they discovered BTS. Most global ARMYs always find them by accident and get hooked on to their music, looks, personalities, etc forever. The relationship that BTS shares with their fans is extremely beautiful as they support each other through wins, vlogs, little trinkets, mentions in award speeches etc which further solidifies their bond.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Renee from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa,

I'm renee(18) from india. Now I am blank,after writing these two sentences I don't know what to write next.But I have a lot to say Taehyungshii...still I am stuck in my words. First of all, Teahyungaahh you are the comforting hand in my life. Whenever I'm falling down, your precious music and comforting voice take care of me. To be exact you are the only reason i'm still alive. You are the Purest person I ever seen in my life. I hope you are doing well. Oppa,like every ARMY, BTS are my everything. They are the only happiness in my life. One and only. You changed my miserable life to a happiest one through your comforting music and precious smile. I comes through a lot in my life. A lot of troubles, loneliness, sadness, depression....... I think it is enough to get rid of myself from the world. I struggled so hard to stay alive. But I'm not that strong enough. Every days, every minutes, become worst and more worst.... At last I decided to escape from this hell. And ... At the cliff of a suicide attempt I found you, and those 6 men's......whome changed my life now. I can't describe what you are in my life. I don't know why I'm crying now... But I'm sure about one thing.. If I never found you, I never existed no more in this life. It's been one year since I GOT YOU. It's been one year since I found my comforting hand. Those hands protected me from all of my sorrows and hardships. And patted my head and held me in all my loneliness and depression. It's so comforting.... Still, the bad memories from my past hunting me in my nightmares. But now, there is a soulful voice in my ears...The song 'WINTER BEAR' ,there is no day in my life without listening to this song. This song saved me from all of my bad nightmares. When I look back to my past and the path I walked, I can't accept that I'm this strong. Sometimes I became the silliest person in the world haha. Now I'm enjoying every single second in my life. I try to write a happy and cheerful letter to you, but it's a little sad too . Sorry for that. Now I'm excited to meet you . I don't know if that happens or not . To be exact I know there is no chance :( . But I will try my best and work hard to come to Korea. I promise. Oppa I'm looking forward to the day we meet. There is no more dream in my life other than that. Now I'm laughing like an idiot thinking about our meeting..haha. Thank you for existing Tae. Thank you for coming to my life and making me a crackhead. I promise you that I will make this second Life of mine sadder. I enjoy these with my BTS and Armies around the world. Because they are my everything, everything, everything… BTS ARMY. I think this is enough to live life to the fullest. It is enough to live a happy, beautiful and Purple life . Miss you oppa. I hope you are all doing well. And more wishes to your future achievements. I PURPLE YOU. Have a good day :). Saranghaeyo my comforting hand. With a lot of happiness.

- Renee

