Dear Oppa: BTS’ songs ‘brings energy and positivity’ into the life of this Indian ARMY

BTS is definitely known as a source of support for ARMYs as their music, pictures, words, etc give ARMYs the strength to move on from their strifes and issues. They believe in being their true selves, which allows them to encourage their fans to be real with themselves. Certain songs like Magic Shop, Spring Day, Euphoria, Blue and Grey, Sea, etc. carry special meaning for ARMYs as the songs encourage them to be in their sadness as long as it helps them move on from it and that is what makes BTS unique.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Manisha from Mumbai to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I am 23 years old Manisha from India. I am writing this because I really want to thank BTS member Suga Oppa especially and to all the members Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook.

To be honest I was never a fan of Kpop nor do I ever know about Kpop but after discovering BTS made my life totally upside down. Your songs are like remedy to me and and gives me energy to face my life with positivity and Min Yoongi oppa quote "Your shine in this darkness that is your butterfly effect" has tingling my heart everyday and always reminding myself to keep on shining even though I have to walk in so many darkness, you are like a butterfly effect that shines my path.

Yoongi Oppa I keep on mentioning your name because your story and life are very similar to mine and I want to thank you for helping me put myself together to face this world like you did.

Though my dream will never come true because there are so many obstacles that stop me yet I am fighting everyday so that I won't regret it. As you said whenever you have some games or competition "I did my best so I don't have any regrets".

I have made your songs and life stories as one of the best and valuable memories. Your love and affection for each other made me want to fall in love with myself more.

Please take care of yourself in this current situation and always be happy because your happiness is mine. My days start and end with your songs and funny videos.

Y'all are the best people I have ever seen through and thank you for coming into my life and being like a guardian ANGEL who guides me. To me y'all are my life saviour and my lifelines.

I am a person who don't know how to express my feelings much but All I want to say is "NANEUN DANGSIN MODULEUL MANH-I SARANGHABNIDA" Geurigo KAMSAHAMNIDA. I will never forget this moment of my life because I experienced the most unforgettable moments with y'all.

With lots of love and gratitude,

Manisha

BORAHAE OPPA

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.