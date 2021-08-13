Dear Oppa: BTS’ SUGA is the reason this German ARMY still believes in her hopes and dreams

Min Yoon Gi, better known by his stage names SUGA and Agust D, is a rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the South Korean pop idol group BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, D-2. Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran's "Wine" which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Dana Deepika from Germany to BTS’ SUGA. Read her letter below.

Hello

I am Dana Deepika from Germany and this is my Letter.

Dear SUGA oppa

I know you will not come across this letter, BUT i would like to use this opportunity to tell how much you and BTS mean to ME. I never thought that 3 letters could change my whole life. But it did, BTS. As a teenage girl who does not know where my life will GO, full of thoughts and worries and Not being able to understand myself what i am doing, you were my light in my darkness. I thought for a long time that something was wrong with me.

I usually don't express what I am exactly feeling but listening to your Songs (especially your First MIXTAPE) made me realise that I am Not ALONE with my Feelings. I feel so much comfort and strength in your music and lyrics that I cannot stop walking without you.

Growing up in a World where you have to fulfill the expectations of society, hard to be true to yourself and Accepting Things won't last forever, BTS were and is my secure place, something that nobody could take away. I am So thankful. I remember when Yoongi said that we are the reason that you live your dream, yeah and YOU ARE the REASON that i still believe in my dreams. So many times i thought to let GO of my own dream, So many Times I cried but IT was you who said: "Dream though your beginnings might be humble, May the end be prosperous" Today I am on my journey to love myself more and more and to become a better version of myself and to fight for my happiness.

THANK YOU BTS FOR BEING THE DRIVING FORCE IN MY LIFE.

THANK YOU FOR NEVER LETTING ME FEEL ALONE.

THANK YOU FOR MAKING THIS WORLD SUCH A BETTER PLACE.

THANK YOU FOR MAKING BILLIONS OF PEOPLE SMILE.

AND THANK YOU FOR LETTING ME KNOW HOW IT FEELS TO BE LOVED.

SARANGHAE BTS

I hope I will go a long path with BTS AND IF NOT THAT DOES NOT MEAN THAT I STOP LOVING AND SUPPORTING THEM.

It means : I finally know how to love myself, already healed myself and I finally found the exit of the Magic Shop. (i found this Twitter comment and was touched)

With love, Dana Deepika

