Dear Oppa: BTS’ V is the reason why this Indian ARMY does not have a boyfriend

BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, Baby Bear, Tae Tae and more, melts hearts anywhere he goes. He's known to be humble, goofy and someone who carries duality with ease. His fancams are proof of how much fans around the world love him. Apart from singing and dancing, he has forayed into acting by giving a taste of Actor Taehyung to fans in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tanushka from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Dear Taehyung Oppa

Hello,How are you?Hope you are well.I am a 13 year old Indian ARMY. I am writing this letter in order to express my gratitude towards you. When I saw you for the first time,I immediately fell in love with you without even knowing who you were.From that day you became my crush, role model,ideal type,my everything. With the increase of time I started listening to BTS songs. I was amazed by how anyone can be so handsome and cute at the same time.You are probably one of the main reasons why I am not getting a boyfriend. As I came to know you more I started loving you more. You are the literal definition of perfect.Your voice is just amazing,whoever listens to your voice gets healed. You are having such a warm heart.I hope you will visit India and I will get a chance to meet you but I would probably die out of happiness and excitement. Thank you for being an ultimate source of inspiration and motivation.The members, and ARMY are extremely lucky to have you as an idol. I don't know if you'll ever see this, but I really hope you do. No matter what, you're amazing, so don't look down, and always do your best! We're with you, supporting you all the time. I wish success and happiness in every step of your life.And remember we shall always love you to the end of our life. Give my best wishes to all the other BTS members. Take good care of yourself and I am always there to love and support you

-From Tanushka Naskar, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.