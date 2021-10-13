Dear Oppa: BTS’ V’s words made this Indian ARMY ‘fall in love with herself’

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sruthi from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Hello V,

This is sruthi from Hyderabad, India. I would love to meet you in person, I have been listening to your music since 2019 and watching all your run BTS episodes and your interviews. Every time you teach us something new, first thing is being yourself is best and love yourself, accepting who you are and accepting your flaws and working on it, I used to think about other person opinions, used to feel bad about other persons comments or judgement, but you guys made me believe in myself and made me think about my own personality and made me fall in love with myself, now whatever I do I always have positive attitude and am not giving up on things easily, thank you oppa your smile makes my day tae I just wanna take one selfie with you so that i can see the pic whenever I feel low or down as your face and smile brings smile on my face.

Purple you tae tae. Please come to India

Borahe

Also Read: Fan culture in K pop: How it has evolved over the years feat K dramas ‘Reply 1997’ & ‘Her Private Life’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.