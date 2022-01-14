Dear Oppa: A Canadian fan loves Jung Hae In’s ‘great smile and amazing talent’

Jung Hae In first made an appearance in AOA Black's music video for ‘Moya’ in 2013 and officially debuted through the TV series ‘Bride of the Century’ the next year. He gained recognition for his supporting roles in the 2017 television series ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Prison Playbook’. Jung Hae In had his first starring role in the 2018 drama ‘Something in the Rain’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Norah Torres from Canada to Jung Hae In. Read her letter below.

From Canada with love”

Call me crazy fan’ you capture my heart oh boy’ just a fangirl’ your great smile and amazing talent’ not easy all your role’ but your natural talent shine on “!been watching D.P heart wrenching series ‘waiting for next season ‘My fave something in the Rain. White Night’ prison playbook’ “I’m “still waiting for Snowdrop’””your talents is endless’. you are loved worldwide’ great artist’ keep it up’ enjoy life as it is’ no stress’ your kindness is the key’ don’t lose your brighter smile’ sunshine lad

Sincerely

Norah Torres

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.