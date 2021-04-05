Dear Oppa: A Canadian fan recalls falling in love with Yoo Seung Ho’s acting; says he is ‘very special to me’

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Marina Deschenes from Canada dedicates her sweet letter to the ‘Memorist’ actor Yoo Seung Ho. Read her letter below.

Actor Yoo Seung Ho entered the entertainment industry as a child actor in 2000. The actor rose to recognition in the hit 2020 show Memorist. He has been a part of multiple shows since coming back from his military enlistment in Dec 2014. Before that, he even participated in the I Love Asia project that aimed to support the 2008 Sichuan earthquake. Not only this, he has even collaborated and featured in songs and music videos with popular names such as IU, Girls Generation’s Taeyeon and more. His notable works include ‘Remember: War of the Son’, ‘Memorist’ and ‘I’m Not A Robot’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Marine Deschenes to the actor Yoo Seung Ho. Read her letter below.

Hello,

My name is Marina Deschenes and I’m from Canada. Below is my open letter to actor Yoo Seung Ho. Thank you for the opportunity!

I started watching a lot of K-dramas in 2020, and I came across this drama titled, Remember: War of the Son. This was my first time being introduced to Yoo Seung Ho. I initially wanted to watch it because it sounded like a drama I’d love, and it also happened to have one of my favourite actresses in it. I remember 30 minutes into the first episode, I had to pause it because I was so amazed at what I was witnessing. I guess you can say I was blown away by his acting. I continued to finish the episode, and after it was done, I believed he was one of the best actors on this planet. In such a short time, he had amazed me, and I had fallen in love with him. I can’t begin to explain how great of an actor he is. He’s brought out a lot of emotions in me through his acting. I always end up feeling so connected to every drama or movie he’s in. I’ve watched many of his movies, dramas, interviews, and more, and I can’t get enough. I’ve had a lot going on in my life within the last year, and he’s brought me so much happiness. He’s had such a strong impact on my life, and I couldn’t be more grateful to him. He’s become someone very special to me. I hope he knows how loved he is and how important he is to many people. I wish him nothing but happiness and continued success. I’m looking forward to his next project!

Also Read: Dear Oppa: A fan from India believes Kim Seon Ho's Start Up character Han Ji Pyeong deserved a better ending

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×