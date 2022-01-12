Dear Oppa: A couple of Indian EXO-Ls are extremely proud of EXO’s achievements

EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul, consisting of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The band was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuted in 2012. Their music—released and performed in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese—primarily incorporates pop, hip-hop, and R&B, including elements of electronic dance music genres such as house and trap.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ritu and Aurpita from India to EXO. Read her letter below.

eotteohge jinaeseyo? I know you won't see my letter but still it feels so good to express ourselves like this ! And it's so obvious that I can't attend your concert or ask you for an autograph because It's seems so impossible cause you'll live in South korea and i live in India! I'm so proud of myself that EXO are my idols! Keep blessing us and inspiring us with beautiful songs ! Ohh wait did I forget to mention that I have been learning Korean so that I can concentrate on y'all face rather than on English subtitles! Haaahaaaha! Kinda funny right ? anyway We Indian EXO-L are so so proud of y'all ! Please Come to India soon for the concert can't wait to see y'all , and I just pray that all of you will always be Safe , healthy and happy and I and Indian EXO-L will keep supporting You no matter what! Chanyeol , D.O , Suho , sehun , baekhyun , chen, xiumin , kai , lay. Ritu & AURPITA /Indian EXO-L loves y-all forever!

Also Read: WATCH: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyun and more have fun at JTBC’s ‘Thirty Nine’ first table read

Join ‘The celebration of K-world’ with ‘The HallyuTalk Awards’ here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.