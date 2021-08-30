Dear Oppa: ‘Doom At Your Service’ star Seo In Guk is this Indian fan’s ‘mentor in this small world’

Seo In Guk is a singer-songwriter and actor. He launched his singing career after winning the talent reality show ‘Superstar K’ in 2009, and made his acting breakthrough in ‘Reply 1997’ (2012). Since then, he has starred in television series ‘High School King of Savvy’ (2014), ‘Hello Monster’ (2015), ‘Squad 38’ (2016), ‘Shopping King Louie’ (2016) and ‘The Smile Has Left Your Eyes’ (2018).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nancy from Mizoram, India to Seo In Guk. Read her letter below.

Hello, I am Nancy from Mizoram, Aizawl. I'd like to give my very best wishes to inguk oppa. I've seen and heard from social media how hard you've struggled before to get this opportunity. I appreciate your work as well your private life and I do respect your every decision. You are my mentor in this small world! I have watched every drama, listened to songs and it all makes me happy . I wish that I could see you in person. So, the most important thing i wanna say is stay healthy and smile more and be positive! With lots of love...corner fans

