Dear Oppa: An ELF from Hungary sends love and gratitude to Super Junior’s Donghae and Eunhyuk

Group Super Junior debuted in 2005 with the single, ‘Twins’, under SM Entertainment. Out of the group, members Donghae and Eunhyuk made their debut in 2011 as Super Junior’s fifth sub-unit, Donghae & Eunhyuk, also known as D&E, with the digital single ‘Oppa, Oppa’. The sub-unit’s most recent release is their first Korean studio album ‘Countdown’, in November 2021, followed by a special version of the album in December, titled ‘Countdown - Zero ver. (Epilogue)’.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Szilvia Nagy from Hungary to Super Junior’s Donghae and Eunhyuk. Read her letter below.

Dear Donghae and Eunhyuk Oppa!

I really like K-pop. I really like Super Junior and D&E. I would like to thank you for your hard work. That your music makes hard days better and easier for many thousands of ELFs, including me. I hope to meet you at a concert one day. I wish you stay healthy and happy. And that you are able to accomplish everything you want. We ELFs will always be with you and we will support you in whatever you do. I hope this letter comes to you and gives you strength on hard days, like your songs for us. I love you both, Oppa.

From your fan:

Szilvia Nagy