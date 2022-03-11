Dear Oppa: An ELF from India has loved SUPER JUNIOR for six years

Also known as SJ or SuJu, SUPER JUNIOR debuted in November 2005 with the single ‘Twins (Knock Out)’. The group received international recognition following their best-selling single ‘Sorry, Sorry’ in 2009, which was the title song of SUPER JUNIOR’s most critically successful album, ‘Sorry, Sorry’. The group’s popularity and successes with all the members branching out into hosting, presenting, and acting have cemented them as all-around entertainers.

Today's sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Annwesha Das from India to SUPER JUNIOR. Read their letter below.

Hello, I am an Indian ELF who has loved SUPER JUNIOR for the past 6 years. I love all of them but I like Leeteuk the most. I just want to share my journey of loving SUPER JUNIOR the most. I was introduced to the K-World through the drama ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’ in 2015. My first K-Pop group is EXO. I was drawn to them immediately. But after 6 months I suddenly saw a dance cover of 'SORRY SORRY'. I liked the song and dance so much. But at first, I thought that it was also one of EXO’s songs. So I searched 'SORRY SORRY' MV by EXO. But it gave me 'SORRY SORRY' MV by SUPER JUNIOR. I was puzzled but I watched it still. And it was the Pandoras Box for me. I was drawn into them. And till now they are my favourite K-Pop group. And no group can replace them. They are also very active in variety and reality shows. I tried to watch them all but sometimes missed them. I like Leeteuk’s smile and like how he tries to keep the group intact as much as possible. In my opinion, he is the reason why SuJu is active for the last 17 years. I like their chemistry, childish jokes and their energy to keep moving forward with their all. I love and respect them and wish to be with them for my whole life. I am proud to be an ELF and will continue to support them no matter what happens.

I am a small-town girl, from the state called WEST BENGAL, in INDIA. I am a registered nurse, who worked in a private hospital.

I am sorry for the inconvenience and for the long letter. I will be grateful if you kindly read my letter.

Thanking you,

Annwesha Das