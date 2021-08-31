Dear Oppa: An Emirati ARMY declares BTS’ ‘Golden Maknae’ Jungkook as her role model

BTS’ Jungkook is one of the youngest artists to achieve global recognition and he deserves every bit of it. From a young age, he has been working hard to achieve his dream of being an artist and has already reached the top with the help of his members. His musicality, great videography skills and athletics dubs him as the ‘Golden Maknae’ because there is nothing he cannot do. Like the ARMY today, many fans entered the world of K-Pop through BTS and Jungkook.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Bianca from Dubai to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Kookie,

I just want to say you are amazing and you have shown us all how to love ourselves and work towards whatever we want to achieve. You and KPOP as a whole have shown me how to love and cherish myself. I love you and you're an amazing role model to so many ARMYs including me. I want you to know that you are really loved. You may not see this but there may be chances. I love BTS and you guys have made everyday of mine brighter. I love you. And thank you for everything.

Love, Bianca Rodrigues from Dubai.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.