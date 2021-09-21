Dear Oppa: EXO came as a ‘blessing’ in the life of a young Indian EXO-L

EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul, consisting of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The band was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuted in 2012. The band ranked as one of the top five most influential celebrities on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list from 2014 to 2018 and have been labeled "Kings of K-pop" and the "Biggest boyband in the world" by various media outlets.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Molly Rana from India to EXO. Read her letter below.

hello angels

I'm sitting in some place quiet alone recalling all those years I've spent knowing them. I still remember I came across them in 2017. I consider it a bliss. I was doing just fine before coming across them but after i met them it was all beyond good .Hard times just come and go but what was constant this time is them. Deep down after a hard day I still know that their voices will calm me down and seeing them will make me happy again. They make me keep going. They taught me to be strong. They always tell their fans that studies are more important than us. They care for their fans and so do their fans. I want them to know they are loved. I want them to know they are a blessing to my life. I want them to know that I'll always love and support them.They made my life beautiful. I wish to meet them soon and I also wish they can come to India too someday. I know they have been through a lot in this long journey but I want them to know that their fans are always here to support them and will stand with them through all the odds.

I heart you all. We are one

With lots of love

Molly Rana

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.