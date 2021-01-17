Dear Oppa: An EXO fan from India deems Baekhyun as a 'genius idol' and the sunshine of her life

An EXO-L from India has penned a lengthy Dear Oppa letter addressed to EXO member Baekhyun. She confessed he's the sunshine of her life.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to Lee Min Ho and BTS, our inbox is full of love. In the past, we've also received letters to EXO members Chanyeol and KAI. Now, we've received a letter addressed to another EXO member. An Indian EXO-L named Sherin Francis has reached out to Baekhyun via our Dear Oppa segment. She recalls the era in which she became an EXO-L and explains how she fell head over heels for Baekhyun.

Read her letter below:

To Kpop's Genius Idol and the sunshine of my life, Byun Baekhyun

2020 was one of the harshest and most unforgiving years that the world has seen and for a student like me whose entire life came to a standstill with quarantine, lockdown and hindered plans, I'd be the first to have written off this year as one not worth remembering if it weren't for your existence and all the blessings you endowed upon your beloved Eris or EXO-Ls.

I became an EXO-L in 2015 during Call Me Baby era where I was first completely captivated by the music video and it was when I watched the mini-drama EXO Next Door that I first heard your OST named Beautiful where I fell completely head-over-heels for this incredibly talented, hardworking, passionate and brilliant genius idol. Throughout the years of being an EXO-L, our fandom has endured several hardships and much suffering but what made it all worthwhile was always you nine boys who have never stopped cherishing us, always staying humble and passionate in spite of your groundbreaking achievements, and always putting your entire souls into giving us music that never fails to make our hearts ache in that same way that it did when I first watched Call Me Baby or when I heard Beautiful.

It was your voice that stole my heart all those years ago and to this day, it's a voice that continues to raise my spirits and gives me strength even in the darkest of days and worst of times. The more that I learnt about you, the harder I fall; your relentless dedication to always improve your skills even if that means taking vocal lessons that last way past midnight, your sheer passion that shines through every single performance and every lyric that you belt out, the way that you are able to master any genre with your powerhouse vocals, the way that you're always working hard for your beloved fans to give us the best of your abilities and constantly making efforts to communicate with us whether it's with your hour-long Instagram lives or spending hours on Twitter to reply to fans, and of course, your contagious sense of humour and ability to always have us laughing with your chaotic energy.

Despite being a writer, I don't think I'll ever be able to capture the entirety of emotions that you surface within me even with just your heart-breaking smile because you shine brighter for me than anyone has with your positive energy that first reached me in 2015 and hasn't let go of me ever since. As per EXO's concept of the members' superpowers, sometimes I honestly believe that your power of light may not entirely be fictional as I feel your light surrounding me every time that I see you on my screen or hear you. You are the human embodiment of warmth and sunshine, of happiness swelling in my heart and energy coursing through my veins.

This past year was particularly stressful and exhausting for all of us but your comeback in May with your second mini-album titled Delight and the multiple OSTs that were released in just this year alone, each one more healing than the previous, and your overall presence throughout this year by constantly showering us with your efforts and hard work despite a pandemic that put the world on a standstill helped make 2020 tolerable and less bleak.

This was the year that I was supposed to make several life-altering decisions that terrified me but your words of "Walk into your fears and grow" echoed in my head like a mantra and I know that despite what happens, I can continue to look towards you for comfort and strength in the same way that you've been constantly shining your light upon me since 2015.

Always supporting you and your eight brothers,

Always thankful for the light you emanate,

Always grateful for your existence,

Always an EXO-L,

Sherin Francis

India

