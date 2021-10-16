Dear Oppa: A fan adores Jung Hae In for his 'courage to experiment with bold roles and break taboos in Korea'

After leaving us spellbound with his gripping performance as Private Ahn Joon Ho in D.P., eternal heartthrob Jung Hae In is all set to leave us mesmerised yet again in Snowdrop, as he's paired opposite BLACKPINK member Jisoo. With a winning combination of handsome, youthful looks and heartfelt, unbelievable acting skills, Hae In is definitely a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Vandana from India to Jung Hae In. Read her letter below:

Dear Hae-in,

I am sure you have heard this multiple times but you have the most innocent, charming and child-like smile! Your movie "Tune in for Love" came into my life like a blessing. I lived the struggle of the timid yet strong character you played in it. I smiled with you, cried with you, and fell in love with you. I saw all your other dramas after that, even your travel vlogs and fan-meet videos. Your humility, down-to-earth personality, and innocence truly make you unique and charismatic. You have the innocence of a kid and the oomph of a bold and sexy guy who can make any girl go weak in her knees. Be like this, always.

Thank you for doing what you do because being able to watch you smile, cry, worry and love, through your movies and dramas, makes people like me want to do the same in our lives. I particularly adore how you have the courage to experiment with bold roles and break taboos in Korea. I am sure the younger generation relates to the characters you portray as do I.

I wish you the most beautiful, adventurous, healthy, and blissful life. May you travel the world, experience the unknown, and fathom all joys in life. I hope, someday, I could steal a coffee with you. What better would it be than to witness your wonderful smile in person!

Keep smiling, adorable Hae-in!

Love,

Vandana

