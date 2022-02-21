Dear Oppa: A fan from Bangladesh calls BTS’ Jin the moon in ARMYS’ universe

BTS’ Jin is a South Korean singer and songwriter. The eldest member of the group, he made his debut as a part of BTS in 2013. Recently, Jin released an OST ‘Yours’ for Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon’s drama ‘Jirisan’, and also released the song ‘Super Tuna’ as a gift to fans on his birthday. ‘Super Tuna’ went on debut as number 12 on the Billboard weekly Hot Trending Songs chart, and ranked first on 'YouTube World Popular Music Video' upon its release.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been written by Simita from Bangladesh to BTS’ Jin. Read their letter below.

Dear Seokjin Oppa,

I have never seen any person like you even though I have never met you in person. Oppa you are a tremendously amazing person. Your words are truly inspiring…They are really relatable. You inspire us to be calm in any hard situation. You taught me to come out from all kinds of negativity. You are a great teacher of "Positive Thinking". Moreover, I learned from you how to make others laugh, how to make others happy. Also, to be self-content by making myself laugh. You showered us with confidence. You are the source of my mental strength.

You are my happy mood-maker. When I feel sad, I watch you through videos haha. Then I feel so happy. You are a magician maybe...Your voice is so magical...When I hear your voice I feel like I'm out of this hustling world…that voice is called "Platinum Voice". When you smile you look so beautiful. I love your smiling face so much. You are an Icon of innocence. Your cuteness is so heart-melting. It's so attractive.

Seokjin Oppa, you are like my elder brother. I had an elder brother who was so humble and generous like you. I find my brother in you. You are an amazing brother. It’s really wonderful how you went from the younger brother in your family to the eldest brother in BTS.

Sometimes I think about how can be a person so handsome?! Oh my God!!! If anyone asks me who is the most handsome in the world, I will say it’s our Seokjinnie...I have seen. the most beautiful flower in this world, it's our Seokjin Oppa...You are beautiful like flowers, your smile is like a blooming flower.

I saw a beautiful shining moon, it's our Seokjin. That moon is the source of happiness of the ARMY universe. You are by our side as the moon. As the earth is also by the moon’s side, we ARMYS will always be by your side. You will be always the centre of my heart. Take my love...Be happy...Stay healthy...

From - Simita (Bangladesh)