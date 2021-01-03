Dear Oppa: A fan from Bangladesh reveals Lee Min Ho starrer Legend of the Blue Sea change her life

Over the past few months, many people found peace in Korean dramas. Like a fan from Bangladesh, who confessed that Lee Min Ho's shows like Legend of the Blue Sea transformed her life.

In 2020, a number of people turned towards Korean dramas to distract themselves from the difficult year. As a result, many viewers found their bias in different stars. One of which was Lee Min Ho. Many fans have confessed that the actor's shows have helped them sail through the difficult year. Take Faiza from Bangladesh for example. She revealed that the actor's drama Legend of the Blue Sea transformed her life. She recalls watching all his shows thereon, crying and smiling through it all.

Read her whole letter below:

Dear Lee Min Ho (My only one Oppa)

I don’t know why I am writing this because I know that you will never know my existence. But as a mere fan, I want to express my feelings from the core of my heart.

My name is Faiza and I am from Bangladesh. In this pandemic situation, I was very depressed from time to time. Then in the middle of August, I watched "Legend of the blue sea" and my life turned 180 degrees after that. I have watched all your dramas and movies which gives me goosebumps all the time. At 3 am, when all people rest, I cry in the scenes of your heartbreaking moments and smile in joy because of your sweet romantic moments. I am a medical student so I won't have much time to spend in k drama (after pandemic) but you will be the part of my every day of the rest of my life. When I will become a doctor, I will marry, I will have kids; I will tell them that your dramas, your hardworking life and your smile gave me such inspirations. Then I can prove myself a real fan is by making my life such successful as yours.

Please be healthy for yourself, your family and your millions of fans who takes inspiration from you. My future husband won't be lucky enough because my forever love will be YOU. Saranghe my Oppa.

From a "20-year-old"

Dreamy girl

