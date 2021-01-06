Dear Oppa: A fan from Bangladesh says Park Bo Gum has become a beautiful part of their life

Dear Oppa: A Bangladeshi fan of Park Bo Gum reaches out to the Record of Youth star and showers him with love via an open letter.

Record of Youth star Park Bo Gum is currently completing his military training. The actor, who has starred in a number of Korean movies and K-dramas, enlisted for his training in the second half of 2020. While he's working towards the completion of his training, fans have been revisiting his shows and watching his shows as they wait for his return. One such fan took time out and penned a letter for the star, confessing how the actor became a part of their life.

A fan from Bangladesh, named Adiba, revealed crossing paths with the actor through his show Moonlight. Read the full letter below:

Park Bo Gum Oppa, hope you are doing well. The first thing I want to say you are that I love you. During this lockdown, I saw your drama Love in the moonlight for the first time. From the moment I saw you in the drama, you have become the most beautiful part of my life.

Everyone says that you have the most attractive eyes. And it is really true. Because those eyes of yours made me fall for you.

You express your emotions and say everything through your eyes. Those emotions in your eyes made me smile, made me cry, made my heart flutter all the time.

Oppa, you are an amazing actor and a wonderful person. I really want to meet you someday.

May the Almighty bless you all the happiness and success in your life.

I will always love you and be rooting for you.

From a big fan of yours,

Adiba

Bangladesh

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from Brazil hopes to cross paths with Snowdrop star Jung Hae In one day

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×