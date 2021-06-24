Dear Oppa: A fan from Bangladesh thanks Lee Min Ho for introducing her to the beautiful KDrama world

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Juliana Tasnova Prima from Bangladesh dedicates her sweet letter to the heartthrob Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

With his 2009 drama called ‘Boys over Flowers’, Lee Min Ho became a powerhouse of talent and one of the biggest Korean actors. Even after almost 13 years, he has made an irreplaceable place for himself in the Korean entertainment industry. For many Korean culture fans, his dramas are non-skippable. His drama’s roster boasts of ‘Legend of The Blue Sea’, ‘City Hunter’, ‘The Heirs’, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ and more. He celebrated his birthday two days ago and uploaded a photo of the room full of gifts his fans sent him, from across the globe!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Juliana Tasnova Prima from Bangladesh to the Korean heartthrob, Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Min Ho oppa,

First love is very meaningful to each person. And you are my "Korean first love".

I am Tasnova prima from Bangladesh. When I was admitted to medical college, I was so depressed because of my study and personal life.Then I started watching a Korean drama named "Boys over flowers" with my 2 friends. It was my first K-drama. To be honest, at first, I didn't like "Junpyo" who was a rude guy and I didn't like his curly hair. But after few episodes, I fell for that rude guy. The curly haired boy made my heart flutter. The park scene was my most favourite romantic scene that I watched many times. In the helicopter, when you said , "Did you see my heart?" Wow, it was so heart touching! The "Junpyo" role was perfectly portrayed by you. No other could be so perfect for this role.

Then I started to watch your dramas and other K-dramas.You were like a healer to me. And "Junpyo" is one of my most favourite drama characters.

You are not only a good actor. But also a kind, humble, soft-hearted person in your real life. You are a handsome man with a pretty soul. I will always support you as a true fan. When you went for military training, I was eagerly waiting for your comeback. When you returned, I was so happy that I can't express now. "After making me suffer so much. Finally!"

Not only me, there are many fans in Bangladesh. You can't imagine how much they love you. You are one of the most popular Korean actors in our country. Our K-drama world is incomplete without you.

Oppa, thanks a lot for introducing me to this happy world, "K-Drama" world. Many Bangladeshi fans became K-drama fans after watching your dramas.

You are a very special person in my life. I know, someday you will get your special person too. Yes, I will be a little bit jealous. Ha ha, but I will respect your choices and feelings. I want to say that the girl will be one of the luckiest girl in the world who will get the "Dream man" of many K-drama fans. I hope you will get someone who will love you unconditionally like Shim Cheong loved Heo Joon Jae. Best of luck for your upcoming dramas. Be happy with our little, cute "Choco".

I will support and love you forever, my idol.

"I feel that my love will be no longer than my life. So that's why in this life, my love won't end."

Happy Birthday Dear.

Juliana Tasnova Prima

Love from Minoz Bangladesh

