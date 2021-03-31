Dear Oppa: A fan from Bangladesh wishes she knew EXO’s leader Suho before as his songs always help comfort her

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Puja from Bangladesh dedicates her sweet letter to EXO’s Suho. Read her letter below.

Kim Jun Myeon, popularly known as Suho, is the leader of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO and is greatly recognized as a singer, songwriter and an actor. He debuted as a soloist in March 2020 with the album Self Portrait. He enlisted in the military on May 14, 2020 and is currently still serving his duty as an active soldier.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Puja from Bangladesh to EXO's Suho.

Dear Suho oppa,

Hope you are doing well.I am new to EXO but I wish I had known you and your music before. I hope you know that you are a great leader and a great artist. I have a very boring life. But your songs, they comfort me. Specially 'Let's love ' - this song fills my heart with this strange emotion, I feel happy and sad at the same time. I have watched your movies and dramas and loved them all. I really admire you both as a person and an artist. I don't know if this letter will ever reach to you but if it does please know that you are making so many people's life so much easier with your music and beautiful voice. Waiting for you to come back with more amazing works.

Saranghae,

Puja, Bangladesh

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content.

