Dear Oppa: A fan believes Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong Ki's 'smile is dangerous'

While new fans were mesmerised by Song Joong Ki's devilishly handsome act as corn salad *tee hee*, I mean, consigliere Vincenzo Cassano in Vincenzo, for many, it will always be Captain Yoo Shi Jin from Descendants of the Sun that had us heads over heels in adoration of the debonair actor. Joong Ki has the ability to masterfully portray complex characters with extra finesse and that's exactly why he's the Hallyu star he is today, with millions and millions of fans.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sonia Pathak from India to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on November 30, 2020) below:

Yeoboseyo Song Joong-ki Oppa,

I am Sonia Pathak from India (Delhi). I have become a big fan of Korean dramas in the lockdown phase. I never have watched K-dramas before this. Then, I watched The Heirs, Pinnochio, My Love From the Star, etc. And every drama was wonderful. But then, I came across Descendants of the Sun. When I watched that drama, I can't explain my feelings in words. In Korean words, I can say, "Daebak." It was such a wonderful drama, the story and chemistry between both couples were awesome. I have become a big fan of you, Oppa. I have watched 35 K-dramas till now and I like many Korean actors but the feeling for you is reallyyyy different. I watched the interviews which you did for movies and dramas. I even daily watch the videos on YouTube which are without English subtitles just for your smile. Your smile is dangerous.

I just wish I could get an opportunity to meet you.

Saranghae SJK Oppa. Jeongmal saranghae.

Lots of Love from India.

Sonia Pathak,

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

