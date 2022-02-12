Dear Oppa: A fan believes Goblin star Gong Yoo's supporting act in Squid Game 'was a piece of marvellous work'

Gong Yoo's dramas are classics we love to revisit, every now and then. Whether it be Coffee Prince, a gutsy romantic comedy way ahead of its time, or Goblin, a romantic drama that never fails to blow our minds away, Gong Yoo has constantly delivered top-notch performances, due to which he's a certified Hallyu star with millions and millions of fans from across the globe.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Meghana from India to Gong Yoo. Read her letter below:

Dear Gong Yoo, I am your fan since Goblin. I can't just accept anyone other than you as my favourite artist from K-dramas. I love the way you give life to the characters. Even if it is not the main character, you make the viewers attracted towards you. For example, your performance in Squid Game, though you had only a supporting character, your acting was a piece of marvellous and to be nailed work. And nowadays, you're also active on social media. I am happy to see my star through his love for food. I am anxiously waiting for your next dramas. I wish you to have good health, happiness and wealth throughout your life. Hoping to see you soon on screen. With loads and loads of love.

Your die-hard fan,

Meghana

Bangalore, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

