Dear Oppa: A fan from Brazil has loved Stray Kids ever since ‘Hellevator’

Often abbreviated as SKZ, Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band under JYP Entertainment. The group was formed through a reality show of the same name in 2017 and released a pre-debut EP ‘Mixtape’ before their official debut, which contained seven tracks co-written and co-composed by the members. Stray Kids officially debuted in 2018 with their EP ‘I Am Not’.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from Brazil to Stray Kids. Read their letter below.

Dear Stray Kids,

I love every single one of you! You guys motivate me to be myself and to look for my better version every day in life, and though life isn't always easy, I do find comfort in your songs and in your motivational words.

I've been a fan since ‘Hellevator’ came out and I'm still a fan, you keep getting better and better the more time passes and I will always admire you, respect and love you. Thank you for everything.