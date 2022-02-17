Dear Oppa: A fan from Brazil has loved Stray Kids ever since ‘Hellevator’
Often abbreviated as SKZ, Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band under JYP Entertainment. The group was formed through a reality show of the same name in 2017 and released a pre-debut EP ‘Mixtape’ before their official debut, which contained seven tracks co-written and co-composed by the members. Stray Kids officially debuted in 2018 with their EP ‘I Am Not’.
Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from Brazil to Stray Kids. Read their letter below.
Dear Stray Kids,
I love every single one of you! You guys motivate me to be myself and to look for my better version every day in life, and though life isn't always easy, I do find comfort in your songs and in your motivational words.
I've been a fan since ‘Hellevator’ came out and I'm still a fan, you keep getting better and better the more time passes and I will always admire you, respect and love you. Thank you for everything.
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars?
Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.