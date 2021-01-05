Dear Oppa: A fan from Brazil hopes to cross paths with Snowdrop star Jung Hae In one day

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, a Brazilian fan reaches out to Snowdrop star Jung Hae In. She says the actor blew her away with his eyes!

Jung Hae In will be seen in Snowdrop this year. The actor will star opposite BLACKPINK singer Jisoo and Jang Seung Jo in the Sky Castle drama. While we wait to see the stars come together and work their magic on the small screen, a fan has reached out to the actor via an open letter to shower him with love. A fan named Esther from Brazil said that it was Jung Hae In's eyes that drew her to him.

She also confessed hoping to run into him on the streets of South Korea one day. Read her letter below:

Hi

my name is Esther, I am 33 years old and I live in Brazil. I saw on your website some fan letters to your favourite actors. This message is to Jung Hae In, I hope he will read it sometime.

Hi! I hope that someday you read this. Unfortunately, my English is not good, so I needed help from google.

Dear Mr. Jung Hae In, while I was watching a tv drama that you act, your eyes caught my attention. I believe your eyes catch everyone's attention, after all, they are quite expressive. But intrigued by your eyes I decided to search for you on the internet to confirm that it was not the character but the person Hae In. I noticed that there is hope in your eyes, in addition, there is kindness, honesty, love, sincerity, humility, maturity, calm, respect, wisdom and empathy. Although you are apparently reserved, your charisma is almost tangible. I was surprised and happy to know that there is still someone so human in this difficult world in which we live. Congratulations on your life. I wish you to remain healthy and happy.

This is a message from a fan from Brazil who, like fans from all over the world, would love to meet you one day. Who knows, someday I might visit South Korea and meet you on the street. ;)

A hug with respect and affection,

Esther

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A BLACKPINK fan says birthday girl Jisoo to reveal how the Snowdrop star changed her perception

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×