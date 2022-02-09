Dear Oppa: A fan calls ASTRO a major source of happiness in their life
ASTRO is a boy group under Fantagio, with six members - MJ, JinJin, Eunwoo, MoonBin, Rocky, and Sanha. Prior to their debut, ASTRO starred in their own reality show, ‘ASTRO OK! Ready’. The K-pop group debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, in 2016. Following this, they were named as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016 by Billboard.
Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan to ASTRO. Read their letter below.
ASTRO…
Only by hearing this name, my heart flutters with happiness…Previously I was slowly falling into depression and then I met the most precious 6 boys in the world. Though they were not with me physically, through their voices I started healing myself. By seeing them my heart fills with happiness. I get soo happy that I forget all other worries. Previously I was not that fond of K-pop, and truly speaking I didn't want to try either. Then I met Eunwoo through the drama ‘True Beauty’ (not to mention it was my first try watching a K-drama, maybe this is called destiny). And then I met the most beautiful 6 boys in the world, OT6 ( MJ, JinJin, Eunwoo, MoonBin, Rocky, and Sanha).
Now I feel like it was a blessing that I thought of watching the drama...Otherwise, I would have missed out on a major source of happiness in my life. Now, whenever I watch them I think, why didn't I meet them 5 years ago. Even though I feel bad that I was not able to support them from the beginning but I am still so happy that I found them now. And also the most beautiful fandom, AROHA, which is like my second home… all time supporting each other and I am soo happy that I am able to join in this beautiful fandom.
Always with you, ASTRO…
ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India calls BTS’ Jimin ‘ARMYs' Angel’
Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.