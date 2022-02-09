Dear Oppa: A fan calls ASTRO a major source of happiness in their life

ASTRO is a boy group under Fantagio, with six members - MJ, JinJin, Eunwoo, MoonBin, Rocky, and Sanha. Prior to their debut, ASTRO starred in their own reality show, ‘ASTRO OK! Ready’. The K-pop group debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, in 2016. Following this, they were named as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016 by Billboard.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan to ASTRO. Read their letter below.

ASTRO…

Only by hearing this name, my heart flutters with happiness…Previously I was slowly falling into depression and then I met the most precious 6 boys in the world. Though they were not with me physically, through their voices I started healing myself. By seeing them my heart fills with happiness. I get soo happy that I forget all other worries. Previously I was not that fond of K-pop, and truly speaking I didn't want to try either. Then I met Eunwoo through the drama ‘True Beauty’ (not to mention it was my first try watching a K-drama, maybe this is called destiny). And then I met the most beautiful 6 boys in the world, OT6 ( MJ, JinJin, Eunwoo, MoonBin, Rocky, and Sanha).

Now I feel like it was a blessing that I thought of watching the drama...Otherwise, I would have missed out on a major source of happiness in my life. Now, whenever I watch them I think, why didn't I meet them 5 years ago. Even though I feel bad that I was not able to support them from the beginning but I am still so happy that I found them now. And also the most beautiful fandom, AROHA, which is like my second home… all time supporting each other and I am soo happy that I am able to join in this beautiful fandom.

Always with you, ASTRO…

