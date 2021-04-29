Dear Oppa: A fan from Canada talks about the magic Lee Seung Gi’s acting possesses

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Kimberly Martinez from California dedicates her sweet letter to actor Lee Seung Gi. Read her letter below.

Currently taking the world by storm with his latest crime-thriller ‘Mouse’, actor Lee Seung Gi first debuted in the entertainment industry as a singer. Soon enough after multiple hits in both music and acting, (and even hosting), he was labelled as the ‘Triple Threat’. His popular dramas’ list includes ‘Vagabond’, ‘My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho’, ‘A Korean Odyssey’ and the current ‘Mouse’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Kimberly Martinez from California to the talented actor Lee Seung Gi. Read her letter below.

Dear Mr.Lee Seung gi, (Vincent)

I live in the United States, California. My name is Kimberly Martinez. I just wanted to say that i recently started watching K-Drama. I fell in with K-Drama and i am a faithful Fan i have watched many Dramas with Mr. Lee Seung Gi. And he is an amazing actor he has a way of making me fall into the drama like im am right there with his character. He is able to engage me personally in a way no one else has been able to.He is also an amazing singer, this man can do it all im truly impressed with the fact that he also does his own stunts, wow. He is such a warm and Kind soul, i just wanted the chance to tell him how wonderful he is .Thank u for sharing your talent with us. You always lift my spirits when im down and your positivity makes me feel hopeful. I could only wish to meet u one day.

Thank you from the bottom of my Heart.

Sincerely,

Kimberly Martinez

