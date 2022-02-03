Dear Oppa: A fan from Canada thanks Jung Hae In for choosing acting as a profession

Officially making his television debut through the series ‘Bride of the Century’ in 2014, actor Jung Hae In gained recognition for his supporting roles in the 2017 series ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Prison Playbook’. He got his first role as a lead actor in the 2018 drama ‘Something in the Rain’ and increased his already immense popularity through his lead roles in ‘D.P.’ and ‘Snowdrop’.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Lulu from Canada, to Jung Hae In. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa, Jung Hae-In

I really hope this letter will make it to your eyes. After months of telling me about K-dramas, my sister finally convinced me to give it a try. I started my K-drama journey in 2019 with the series ‘Something in the Rain’. Your bubbly, committed and emotional persona kept me throughout that series and lead me to watch your other series. ‘One Spring Night’ is my favourite of them all, it’s quite the opposite of who you were in ‘Something in the Rain’ but it’s obvious you gave it your best. I rewatch it at least once per month (am I obsessed? Lol). Thank you for choosing acting because I’m sure you’ve made a lot of people happy, including myself. I’m looking forward to watching many more awesome series with you. Continue shining your light bright. 사랑해요 오빠.

With love,

LULU

