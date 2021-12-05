Dear Oppa: A fan CONFESSES Gong Yoo is her 'whole reason for happiness'; Is in AWE of his 'character choices'

Gong Yoo is a name synonymous with Korean entertainment at large! Whether it be leaving us dazzled with his brilliant performances in iconic dramas like Coffee Prince and Goblin to enthralling us with hit movies like Train to Busan and Seo Bok, even a small but significant cameo in Squid Game is made memorable by the beloved Hallyu star. Gong Yoo, who will next be seen in The Silent Sea, even made his highly anticipated Instagram debut (with two million followers and counting already!) recently, much to the excitement of his millions and millions of fans across the globe.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sanchita to Gong Yoo. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on November 30, 2020) below:

Dear Gong Yoo Oppa,

It's been just a few months since I have started watching K-dramas and I'm still just a beginner in this huge K-drama fan world!!! But I just wanna tell you that you're not only an actor to me but my whole reason of happiness!! You're such an amazing actor and a huge humble person!! When I first saw you in GOBLIN, I fell for you, your every look, every expression, every dialogue, every scene was soo mesmerizing!! There started my ultimate crush!! Right then, I saw Train to Busan, and I was just blown away!! Just outstanding!! And then my curiosity brought me to COFFEE PRINCE!! And I again fell in love with you!! Your character choice is something out of the world!! I know that this may be my daydream that this letter will ever reach to you, but yet one thing that will always remain constant in my heart is my love for you!!! I wish you all the success (though you're enough successful), I wish that your each and every desire gets fulfilled in every way possible!! Saranghaeyo oppa!! You shall always remain to me as my DUKKEBBI!!!

Tons and Tons of love and good wishes!!!

Your mere fan,

Sanchita!!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

