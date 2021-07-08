Dear Oppa: A fan from England pens down their feelings in a poetic way for Cha Eun Woo

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Minyoung from England dedicates their sweet letter to Cha Eun Woo. Read their letter below.

Cha Eun Woo is known as the face of the well known kpop group ASTRO as well as an incredible actor who has done notable roles in dramas like ‘True Beauty’, ‘My Name in Gangnam Beauty’, ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’ and ‘The Best Hit’. His obvious good looks, eye smile and soft personality has attracted fans from all over the world just like this fan today!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Minyoung from England to Cha Eun Woo. Read their letter below.

Dear Lee Dong-Min,

Your shining eyes make my heart pounce,

Your huge smile throws joy in the air,

Your blood dancing with kindness.

Treasures, Happiness, Gems, I could take them all.

When snow falls, it finds a warm and comforting place to settle by, but the the atmosphere may be strange and unfamiliar. When seeing the bright blue sky, a huge deep breath refreshing after a long day, to be able to live in peace for even a short amount of time, all the worries and responsibilities vanishing. It feels magical. And sometimes, there are times when it’s hard to even take that deep breath, knowing that nothing will change. The warm skies painted once are no longer going to be in sight. It can feel lonely, just as the rain drips down, isolated from the world.

I’m not too old. I’m not too young. Neither am I in the middle. To me, I don’t know whether sometimes I can relate to the age I am. Sometimes, I want to be younger and forget about all the pressure society forces and sometimes, I want to be older and gain more freedom. I guess I’m similar to the weather and how it changes its mind so easily. Last year, I found it the most difficult and loneliest. I wanted to end things so badly. To live in peace or at least imagine that I could. Last year was the most painful year ever so far. I had never wanted to end my life as much as that year. I guess I made some mistakes that year too. It's hard either way though. There was someone who made my life hard, and bullied me constantly to the point where I couldn’t take it anymore. I admit, I did attempt comitting suicide but it didn’t go as planned. I was still alive. At that time, I didn’t want to see the next morning, crying myself to sleep and I hid it. I didn’t tell anyone. I was scared. When I look back in time, when I was a child, I never knew life would be so scary. At that time, everything was nice, everything was good and it seemed everybody had warm hearts. And I think the hardest transition in life is the time when you switch from a child to an adult. It's all of a sudden and you realise life isn’t so easy. Once in a while, everything tears apart and you are left on the wet ground, alone, to somehow figure

things out.I was quite suicidal then.

But then when this year came along, I found someone supporting like you. Someone who could cheer people up very easily and care for others. I hated myself. I was uncomfortable with the way I looked. I felt alone. It all changed. When I came across your flowery path, I realised that I wanted to live despite all the pain I went through. Maybe, I was desperate to live. I want to live. Thanks to you, I want to live. I want to be able to find myself and the reason as to why I should live. And so I will live. The truth is I had never met someone who didn’t judge people by the way they looked and then matched their personalities with their looks.

You were the first and only.

So, I want to thank you for helping me overcome my hardest problem in life. You healed me completely and now I haven’t thought about suicide since then and I’m not planning to either, whether sometimes life can be hard and depressing. Thank you for working hard and painting a picture everyone can enjoy it. In my little world, the skies have become a little clearer thanks to you and so I want you to congratulate yourself for being such an amazing human!!! You’ve saved me and I’m sure many others too. Continue working hard but make sure to give time to yourself, to understand the situations and problems you face and to look after your health, your smile and your beautiful hidden gems. One thing I have probably learnt is to give myself the most positivity ever, cheer up and take some time to understand my feelings during certain situations so that I can become the best person I can possibly be. I’m glad someone like you exists. And I can look up to you from my world. Thank you again!! Stay strong and I will always believe in you and stay by your side!!!! Thank you for lifting me up when I didn't even want to breathe!

The wind brushed against my long hair,

A speed of admiration swelled,

A deep loving connection grew deep within me,

And sometimes I questioned myself for these strange encounters,

Nonetheless, the cherry blossoms trickled into my veins,

The calming music stepped into my life,

And I was gifted with the ability to be able to find love.

Your wide and growing treasure secured me,

Your surprising jewels made my heart skip a beat,

Your warm and colorful eyes sparked and ignited my stinging eyes,

creating such a spectacular encounter,

I could never forget that honest smile,

it tickled me and I realised my cheeks would be painted a rosy shade for

quite a while.

Thank you for showing me your beauty and helping me understand the importance of living.

I will always remember you!!

By the Weak Ant,

England

Also Read: Dear Oppa: A fan from India vocalizes her love for Seo In Guk and his newest project Doom at Your Service

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×