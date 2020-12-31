Dear Oppa: A fan of EXO member Chanyeol reveals he's her first love; Hopes to take him out on a date someday

Dear Oppa: In our today's edition, a fan of Chanyeol pens a letter, recalling how she fell head over heels for the EXO member.

We've seen EXO member Chanyeol grow into the idol he is today. The singer has not only delivered some beautiful songs with EXO but he has also crooned a few moving tracks as part of K-dramas' OST. While the different facets have to South Korean star over the years, a fan of Chanyeol in India reveals she fell head over heels for the idol when she watched him strumming the guitar. Snehal Patil penned a letter recalling her first run-in with Stay With Me crooner.

She goes on to confess her love for him and expresses her wish to take him out on a date in the future. Check out the letter below:

Dear Oppa (Chanyeol),

I am your crazy fan. I just want to say that you are the first one who makes my heart flutter towards boys. You are my first love

First time I saw you when you are playing the guitar and I don't know that you are a k-pop idol. My friend just showed me your video because I love the guitar. And I watched your video every day. And starts to fell for you. I watched your video for six months while cooking, studying, playing. After six months I asked my friend about you and after that, she told me that you are k-pop idol. My heart gets broken as I heard that you are an idol. Cause as you are idol you have so many crazy fans like me and even more crazy than me. I was blank ..... totally blank. I just don't know what to do? Then I saw you on Instagram and I was shocked to see that you have millions of followers. Cause I just think that the person I love is an idol, and if I say to you that I love you. I like you so much .....there is no meaning of this to you cause there are so many girls in your life who loves you more than me...for you it's normal. But for me .....I just love that guy who plays the guitar and I start to fell for him, not that person who is an idol. I know that it's not your fault....you are really sweet so anyone can fell for you.

I love that Chanyeol who played the guitar for six months. I love normal Chanyeol, not an idol. I start fell for you without knowing that you are an idol. You have so many girl fans in your life but in my life, you are the only one.

When I know that you are an idol, I started to follow you on Instagram, Google, YouTube. As I saw you in your song, I start to fall more for you. I got more attracted to you. When I hear your voice, I literally start to cry every time. Why you are so attractive.? Why you are so perfect? You always make my heart flutter.

As before you I never look towards any boy and never going to look for another. Cause I will wait for you till my last breath and also ready to wait in next life. And that's my promise. I really love you.

My dream is to marry you but I know it's not possible. But I would like to ask you for a date. Would you like to go on date with me?

Stay strong, stay happy.

Your fan

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

