Dear Oppa: A fan gets butterflies because of ‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Park Solomon

Born in 1999, Park Solomon is an actor and model under Big Smile Entertainment. The South Korean-Uzbek star was born in Uzbekistan and lived in Russia as a child, before moving to South Korea. Park Solomon went on to make his debut with a role in the series ‘Bride of the Century’ in 2014, and is best known for his leading roles in ‘Sweet Revenge’ and ‘All of Us Are Dead’.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Vidhi Pandey from India to Park Solomon. Read her letter, below.

Dear Park Solomon,

I hope this is the first letter from India because that would decrease my competition! Yes, I sound rude and childish at the same time, but my obsession with you compels me not to share you with anyone.

How can anyone on this planet be so cute? I assert that you have the cutest face among all the people I've met until my current age of 18. From the time I saw you in a drama called ‘Sweet Revenge’, I just became a fan of yours and there was even a stage when I envied the female lead. I know that was my stupidity.

I am not indulging in K-dramas like others, but I keep taking screenshots of your parts just to have a look at your face. Your sweetness could make me diabetic…Your personality, your figure, Oh God! They're all killers. I even know that besides these physical traits, you also own a great inner soul and that's what makes my heart flutter every time I look at you. If Santa could ever grant me a wish, it would be only to meet you in person. If not Santa, at least I want to try to study hard and get an opportunity to visit South Korea once.

Leaving my thoughtless dreams apart, I would like to express on a serious note that I firmly believe in you and I'm sure that one day you will get the recognition that you deserve, work in multiple movies and dramas, and then I'll watch all of them.

Even while writing all of this, I kept getting butterflies in my stomach, that's the power of your smiling face by imagining which I could wring out all my feelings in words. I hope this imagination will come true one day. And also best of luck for ‘All of Us Are Dead’, this series will be your breakthrough, I know that. Till then take care, my Oppa.

Loads of love

Vidhi Pandey,

Uttar Pradesh, India.