Dear Oppa: A fan from Ghana pens a letter cheering on actor Lee Joon Gi

South Korean actor, singer, dancer, and model Lee Joon Gi first rose to fame in his first leading role in the critically acclaimed film ‘The King and the Clown’ (2005). He went on to gain further recognition in the romantic comedy ‘My Girl’, and has since diversified into other genres such as historical dramas and action thrillers. He is also known for his roles in ‘The Scholar Who Walks the Night’ and ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been written by Erica M from Ghana to actor Lee Joon Gi. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa, the first drama that I saw you in was ‘The Scholar Who Walks the Night’. After that, I just couldn't get over you. Whenever I was asked who my favourite actor was, I loudly screamed your name without delay. I love your acting, your charisma, the way you sing. You're so charming and lively. I like watching videos of you, I like viewing pictures of you and I like how you lighten the whole place when you're around. I like everything about you. Just watching you shine up there makes me so happy. It has always been my dream to meet you someday, but for now, I can only hope you get to read this letter of mine and know that you are loved always and have a loved one who wishes you well and will always be cheering for you from far away Africa. And if our paths do cross one day and I'm left mesmerised by your beauty, I hope you'll be able to read the words "I love you" from my silence.

Love,

Erica M

From Ghana