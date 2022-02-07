Dear Oppa: A fan from Greece calls Stray Kids’ Felix her ‘safe place’

Felix made his debut as a part of JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids in March 2018. The group released its pre-debut EP ‘Mixtape’ in January, following which they officially debuted with the EP ‘I Am Not’, a few months later. Born in September 2000 in Sydney, Australia, Felix is the lead dancer, lead rapper, and sub-vocalist of the group. He has actively participated in writing lyrics as well as composing multiple tracks in Stray Kids’ discography, right from the group’s pre-debut EP.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Mihaletta from Greece, to Stray Kids’ Felix. Read her letter, below.

Dear Felix

I don't know where to start, and the truth is that everything I want to say does not fit in one letter, but nevertheless I will try to be as short as I can. I remember discovering Stray Kids 2 years ago and even though I'm not an old fan, I feel so close to you. At first, I was impressed by your looks and your talented voice, so I wanted to know more about you. While watching you, I noticed that there are only a few people with your character in the world. You are kind, sweet, heartwarming, comforting and funny at the same time. I cannot deny the fact that you are the safe place I turn to when I feel uneasy, stressed, or upset about something.

Your words are so comforting and your angelic and glowing face creates a smile on my lips. I remember one of the VLives you did, which really gave me mental strength and helped me to see myself with optimism and not to be under too much pressure. I remember you saying: "I also thought that accepting the fact that I am a slow learner is good, there is nothing to be ashamed of, so don't push yourself too hard..."I remember being moved by these words because I related a lot to them. I subconsciously wanted someone to tell me that. The fact that I should not push things, because I, myself will not succeed that way. So little things like these made me so grateful to you and everything you do for Stray Kıds and Stay. So Lix, whenever you feel down or upset about something please remember that Stay will always support you and smile at you whatever happens. You are a precious gift to us. Thank you for always being yourself and making me smile.

Stay safe and happy!

Your fan <3