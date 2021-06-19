Dear Oppa: A fan from Guyana believes that Lee Min Ho's smile has an inexplicable, comforting effect on fans

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Alana Adams from Guyana dedicates her sweet letter to actor Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

A great actor, Hallyu heartthrob, superstar and philanthropist - Lee Min Ho is that and much more. The talented actor began his journey with the EBS series, Secret Campus in 2003. This year the actor celebrated his 15th debut anniversary by penning down a sweet note of gratitude for his beloved fandom, Minoz, who have been there for him through thick and thin. Lee Min Ho also celebrates his 34th birthday in a few days, on June 22 and it seems the birthday wishes have flown in early this year.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Alana Adams from Guyana for actor Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

My name is Alana and I am from a small country on the South American Continent named Guyana. I want to wish the happiest of birthdays (I know I'm early) and I pray to God to shower continued blessings upon you.

I have been your fan for the past five years now. One day I was casually scrolling through Facebook videos and saw a clip of Boys over Flowers and I fell in love with you! You are an amazing actor, I have enjoyed all of your drama series so far; they are uplifting and encouraging. I thank you on behalf of the world for your wonderful contributions to charity, giving back to those less fortunate, especially to underprivileged children.

As for me, you have been a light on my not so bright days, your smile has an effect that I can't explain. When I'm feeling sad, I would look at a picture of you that I have on my phone and I find myself smiling back at you. I know I might never meet you in my life but know that you are always in my thoughts and prayers. Keep up the good work and stay safe.

Love always,

Alana Adams

Guyana, SA.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

